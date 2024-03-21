New PBO Subscriber Benefit worth £634!

If you are a subscriber to the print edition of Practical Boat Owner you can now have free access to digital copies of the magazine

From 1 March 2024, all subscribers to the print edition of Practical Boat Owner have free access to digital copies of the magazine for the duration of their subscription in addition to the usual hard copy.

This means you can read the latest issue of your favourite boating magazine on your laptop, tablet or smartphone as soon as it’s published each month wherever you are in the world – even on your boat!

Plus, your subscription includes free access to 138 digital back issues dating back to 2012 worth over £634!

This vast archive of content includes hundreds of new and used boat reviews, inspirational cruising ideas, boat handling techniques, maintenance advice, gear tests and much, much more.

Follow this step-by-step guide for Apple iOS or Android & Desktop devices to unlock all this amazing content.

Here’s how to access this great new benefit…

For Apple IOS Devices

Download the Practical Boat Owner app from the App store and open it on your device.

Click the three dots in the top right-hand corner of the screen and choose the Magazines Direct option.

Enter the email address you used to subscribe and the default password Digital123# to log in.

Change your password as soon as possible to a more secure password.

To start reading, go to ‘My Library’ and download the issue(s) you want to view. A ‘Read’ button will appear and you can now start enjoying your chosen magazine(s).

For Android and Desktop devices

Activate your digital access by registering your account on the Pocketmags website.

Enter the email address you used to subscribe and choose a secure password to create an account.

Once registered, you can access your subscription and read your chosen issue immediately.

T&Cs apply. You will only be able to access the digital back issues as long as you are an active subscriber. Your digital magazine entitlement is available at no additional cost and no further action is required. PocketMags library may not have access to the full archive of digital back issues. The value of digital back issues is calculated on the cover price.