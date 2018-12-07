MyBoat: the powerful, easy-to-use, digital organiser for your vessel

Store your boat’s documentation together, set alerts and reminders and much more*

In partnership with MyBoat from GJW Direct Insurance

MyBoat, powered by GJW Direct, is the powerful, easy-to-use, digital organiser for your vessel. It’s a place to store all your boat’s documentation together, electronically – no searching through endless paper files! You can also set alerts to remind you when equipment, such as lifejackets, require servicing.

Not only that, MyBoat members who are GJW Direct Insurance customers can also access exclusive offers from leading brands such as Garmin, Landau UK, SeaGo, NeilPryde, Pirates Cave, The Rope People and great publications like Motorboat & Yachting, Yachting World, Yachting Monthly and Practical Boat Owner.

STEP 1 – Create your FREE account Simply create a username and password and you’re ready to go!

STEP 2 – Set up your boat profiles Add important documentation, create and customise your reminders and check out the latest boating news.

STEP 3 – One stop boat management When they are due, MyBoat will send you email reminders in plenty of ti me to renew your policies or arrange services.

The sign-up is free, quick and easy. Lev Osman, CEO GJW Direct explains what happens when you first log in to MyBoat: “When you first log in you are presented with your homepage, where you can set up your profile and details of your vessel, be that a RIB, yacht or motor cruiser through to canoe, stand up paddle board or dinghy. You can add the name, make, any details that are important to you – the choice is yours! The beauty of MyBoat is that it allows the user to store all their boats documentation together, electronically in one place – no more searching through endless paper files! Often you may need some paperwork with you, be that at a show, marina, yacht club or event, and here we’ve created a tool to make sure it’s always at your fingertips.”

You’re not just limited to a single vessel either – you can add as many as you want, adding as much, or as little, as you want to on that boat. Everything can truly be kept in one place. Users can also upload photos of their boat, creating a gallery for it. This could be your favourite shots, or key pieces of your inventory – cloud storage at its best.

Any boat owner can sign up, whether they’re a GJW Direct customer or not and use all the features on MyBoat, but GJW Direct customers can also access exclusive offers from some great brands.

“We have more partners in the pipeline”, explains Lev, “Some offers will change month by month, while others will be an ongoing discount, such as the 50% discount on magazines. Sign up and keep checking in to see what fantastic offers and discounts we will be offering next!”

Alongside the RNLI, GJW Direct are actively promoting the message of safety, and the Boating Equipment section of MyBoat is a real game-changer in this respect. You can store any equipment information here; from instrumentation, VHF radios, lifejackets and flares. You can even add custom items and personal effects. The key feature is the Inspection Due Date, which sends an automated alert when an item needs checking or servicing. This powerful tool could save you a huge amount of hassle and, even more importantly, will help you to keep your equipment in good working order, keeping you safe on your boat.

Already in MyBoat you can access boating hints and tips, localised weather forecasts and a handy running costs tool. But this is just the beginning with many more exciting features in the pipeline. To access these features and be the first to know when new tools and offers are available, simply create your free account today.

Sign up for free today:

*offers available to GJW Direct policy holders