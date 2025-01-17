Morco water heater recall due to risk of gas leak

Morco Products Ltd has announced it is recalling four of its open-flued water heaters, due to the risk of a gas leak

Boaters are being warned of the risk of a gas leak from four models of open-flued Morco water heater.

Morco Products Ltd is now asking owners of the Morco Primo 6 (MP6), Primo 11 (MP11), EUP6 and EUP11 LPG open-flued water heaters, purchased between 2018 and 2023, to stop using them immediately and disconnect them from the gas supply. This also applies to heaters which have had the previous safety upgrade.

An Important Safety Warning notice was issued following the discovery that there is a risk of a gas leak in the water heaters, that could result in a fire.

The UK Government’s Office for Product Safety & Standards has also issued a product recall notice.

Morco has carried out extensive independent investigations and tests on the four affected water heaters, but the cause of the issue is still not known.

As a result, Morco issued the warning notice, and is working with the Boat Safety Scheme to spread the message to boat owners.

A Morco spokesperson said: “If you have one of these gas water heaters installed including those that have had the previous safety upgrade, please contact us immediately so we can discuss the next steps. Please do not attempt to check or test the appliance yourself”

Anyone with concerns about their Morco LPG open-flued water heater should go to the Morco website to check if their appliance is on the list. It includes a guide on how to find the model number and serial number.

Anyone with any further questions about their affected Morco water heater should contact the company directly on 01482 325456 or at gaswaterheaters@morcoproducts.co.uk.

Commenting on the recall, the Boat Safety Scheme said: “If LPG leaks from an appliance, it flows down as strong-smelling, but invisible gas to the lower parts of the boat where it can be trapped and pool, creating an explosive gas cloud that could be ignited by any type of spark or naked flame.

“If anyone smells gas, which has a concentrated stenching agent added to aid detection, they should turn off the gas supply at the cylinder and open all windows, hatches and doors as they evacuate the vessel. The boat shouldn’t be re-boarded until the smell has gone completely,” it advised.

The BSS has published additional information on its website www.boatsafetyscheme.org/stay-safe-advice/known-recalls-safety-alerts/.

