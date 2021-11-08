Katie McCabe joins speaker line-up at BoatLife Live boat show

Teenage round-Britain sailor Katie McCabe will be among the guest speakers at BoatLife Live, which takes place 17-20 February 2022, at The NEC, Birmingham.

The 14-year-old, who holds the mantle for being the youngest person to sail solo around Britain, will be at BoatLife Live, along with her 26ft wooden yacht Falanda.

Katie McCabe completed her 14,000-mile single-handed odyssey earlier this year, with her dad David following behind in his wooden yawl Amarylis.

The teenager, who grew up on boats, found her project boat Falanda, a 26ft Morgan Giles, in 2019 and restored her, along with the help of her dad, who is a wooden boat builder.

The YJA award winning circumnavigator will be joining the new boat show’s Live Stage, to share a vivid account of her seven-week voyage with visitors.

Her route took her anti-clockwise, starting and finishing in Topsham, Devon.

What is BoatLife Live?

The Live Stage will be hosted by Olympic silver medallist, offshore sailor and commentator, Mark Covell.

Mark will be joined by a host of guests in an ‘on the sofa with’ relaxed setting, giving visitors the chance to ask questions.

Also lined up is the Atlantic Flyers team talking about all things rowing and regaling stories from their Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and The Seagrass Project to discuss their inspiring ongoing conservation work.

An ‘Influencer panel’ including Two Crew and a Cockapoo and Kelly the Kite Surfing Sailor will talk about their connection to the water and much more.

For further information on Katie McCabe and the BoatLife Live 2022 ‘On the Sofa’ guests, visit www.boatlifeevents.com