Jet skier cautioned under new water safety law after he forced a ferry master to take evasive action

A jet skier in his 20s has been cautioned by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency after his actions forced a ferry master to take evasive action in Cowes Harbour

A jet skier, who forced a ferry master to “slam on the brakes” at the entrance to Cowes Harbour, has been cautioned by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The Southampton man circled his jet ski directly across the ferry’s path, within metres of its bow.

This forced the ferry master to take evasive action by changing course and reducing power to reduce the risk of a collision.

The incident on 4 August 2023 was witnessed by officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police.

The man, who is in his 20s, later admitted breaching Rule 9 of the International Regulations for the Prevention of Collision at Sea (IRPCS), contrary to Section 4 of The Merchant Shipping (Distress Signals and Prevention of Collisions) Regulations 1996.

Since 31 March 2023, the law has also applied to jet skiers (under the Merchant Shipping (Watercraft) Order 2023), which enables those who endanger others by using powered watercraft of any size in a dangerous manner to be prosecuted.

The man was subsequently cautioned by the MCA – the first caution issued by the agency.

The MCA’s departmental inspector Lesley Hopker said: “The jet skier was very remorseful and appreciated that his actions had forced a ferry with many people on board to, essentially, slam on the brakes.

“At a busy harbour, on the last day of Cowes Week, this could have had serious consequences. It’s a timely reminder that even small watercraft are now covered by maritime law and action will be taken against those breaking the rules.”

Continues below…

For more sailing and boating news, take out a subscription to PBO!



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter