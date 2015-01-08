Höegh Osaka ‘stable’ despite high winds

The stricken cargo ship Höegh Osaka is currently 'stable' in its new location near Spitbank, in the eastern Solent.

This location is inside the Queen’s Harbour Master Portsmouth jurisdiction.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: ‘The vessel is currently stable at the anchorage. Three tugs kept it in place overnight despite some high winds in the early hours.

‘Up to 3,000 tons of water is estimated to be on the vessel. Work will start today, when the weather improves, to pump this water off. An oily film has formed on top of this water from the hydraulics of the vehicles on board.

‘The salvors will use a technique that draws the water from the bottom of the vessel to avoid this oily film. The removal of this water should reduce the vessel’s list.

‘​Before the vessel can be moved back to the Port of Southampton salvage work needs to be completed which will take between five and seven days.

‘This work includes a hull inspection by divers, the removal of the water that entered the ship through the now-repaired crack, and ballasting operations to reduce the list.’

300m exclusion zone

Salvage teams are on board the vessel today and The Queen’s Harbour Master has now introduced an exclusion zone of 300m to remove the risk to leisure users of the Solent.

Forecasts predict worsening weather at 0300 tomorrow, which abates during the morning before picking up again at 1500 and reaching very high winds Saturday morning.

Background

Höegh Osaka hit the news on Saturday when it was deliberately grounded on Bramble Bank in the Solent after it began ‘severely listing’ while Southampton Docks and was feared to be at risk of capsizing.

A major rescue operation was launched to save the crew members, two of whom were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

