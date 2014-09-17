Drunk powerboat driver prosecuted

The skipper was ordered to pay £1,147 after navigating his 24ft powerboat in the busy waterway while under the influence of alcohol

The Port of Milford Haven has, under Port byelaws, successfully prosecuted David Hughes who was found using his powerboat Growler while under the influence of alcohol.

Haverfordwest Magistrates Court heard that on 21 May 2014, Hughes was navigating his 24ft Rinker powerboat in the waterway with friends and a young infant aboard.

The Port’s Harbourmaster, Bill Hirst, said it is a reminder to all river users of the responsibility they have to themselves and to others.

He said: ‘Anyone under the influence of alcohol while in charge of a vessel must understand the dangers they pose to themselves, their crew and to others on the waterway.

‘With many leisure users still making use of the fine weather to get out boating, this is a timely reminder.

‘The Milford Haven Waterway is an extremely busy stretch of water and the Port of Milford Haven is responsible for ensuring everyone from commercial vessel operators to leisure boaters can safely coexist.’

Hughes, of Narberth, Pembrokeshire, pleaded guilty to the charge of navigating whilst drunk and he was issued with a fine of £650 and ordered to pay £432 costs and £65 victim surcharge; a total of £1147.

The Port’s website contains helpful guides, information and byelaws with which all boat users need to be familiar before heading out on the water. For more details visit www.mhpa.co.uk