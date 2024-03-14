Details announced for the South Coast and Green Tech Boat Show 2024

The South Coast and Green Tech Boat Show will return in April, featuring power, sail and electric brands
Details of the exhibitors at this year’s South Coast and Green Tech Boat Show have been announced.
A range of 90 boats, including tenders, motorboats, electric boats and sailing yachts are expected, with Beneteau, Duchy, Dufour, Lagoon, Dragonfly, Fairline, Fjord, Hanse, Quarken, Parker, Hardy, Moody, Hallberg-Rassy, Jeanneau, Candela, Optima and RS Electric Boats among the brands confirmed for the event.
Alongside the show marina, there will be shoreside exhibitors including ePropulsion, Torqeedo and Vetus.
The three-day show will be taking place from 19-21 April and will be held at the Ocean Village Marine in Southampton.
The event will again incorporate an Innovation Hub, featuring talks covering a range of topics on sustainability and ocean preservation.
There will also be a panel discussion on the recycling and repurposing of boating equipment and gear.
Throughout the South Coast and Green Tech Boat Show, visitors can go onboard the Ocean Youth Trust South’s sail training vessel, Prolific.
The show will open from 10am-6pm on 19 and 20 April, and from 10am-4pm on 21 April.
Tickets are free and can be booked here.
Appointments to view specific boats or meet with individual exhibitors can also be arranged via a booking portal on the website.
All registered visitors to the show will automatically be entered into a free prize draw to win Raymarine equipment worth nearly £3,000.
2024 On-Water Exhibitors
- Alfastreet Yachts
- Aquila/Approved Boats
- Arcona/SE Yachts
- Atlantic RIBs
- Axopar/Axopar London Group
- Azimut Yachts/Solent Motor Yachts
- Beneteau Power and Sail/Ancasta
- BlueTree Boat Builders
- Candela/SE Yachts
- Chris-Craft/Argo Yachting
- Corsair/Multihull World
- Dragonfly/Multihull Solutions
- Duchy Motor Launches/Cockwells
- Dufour/Universal Yachting
- Excess Catamarans/Sea Ventures
- Fairline/Approved Boats
- Finnmaster/IdealBoat
- Fjord/Inspiration Marine
- FlexiSail Boat Club
- Fountaine Pajot/MiCats
- Galeon/Argo Yachting
- Grand Soleil/Key Yachting
- Grandezza/Gibbs Boat Sales
- Hallberg-Rassy/Transworld Yachts
- Hanse/Inspiration Marine
- Hardy (Raymarine Demo)/Cockwells
- Hylas Yachts
- J/Boats/Key Yachting
- Jeanneau/Sea Ventures
- Lagoon Catamarans/Ancasta
- Moody/Inspiration Marine
- Nautitech/Key Yachting
- NEEL Trimarans/MiCats
- Offshore Powerboats
- Ocean Youth Trust South (“Prolific”)
- Optima Electric Yachts
- Pantaenius Yacht Insurance
- Pardo/Argo Yachting
- Parker/Boat Shop Group
- Protector Boats/Ancasta
- Pure Latitude Boat Club
- Quarken/boatpoint
- RS Electric Boats
- RYCK/TBS Boats
- Saxdor/IdealBoat
- Schaefer/Gibbs Boat Sales
- Scorpion RIBs/Ancasta
- Sea Ray/Marina Marbella UK
- Sealine/TBS Boats
- Stingher/MRL RIBs
- Sunbeam/Sail.X
- Sunseeker
- Vetus
- Virtue Yachts/S6 Marine
- Wellcraft/Sea Ventures
- Windy/Saltwater Solutions
- XO Crossover Boats/MCC Marine
2024 Shoreside Exhibitors:
- B&G
- BHG Marine
- Bigwood Permateek
- Boats on Wheels
- C&J Marine
- Collective Spirit
- Elite-Teak
- Emergensea Duo
- ePropulsion
- Extreme Trailers
- Fischer Panda UK
- Freedom Boat Club
- The Green Blue
- Hamble Lifeboat
- JDK Marine
- Lightning Craft
- Lowrance
- Lynch Electric Motors
- Marine Paintings by Gregory Smith
- Mastervolt
- Nelson Motor Yachts
- Offshore Powerboats
- Parker Adams Boat Sales
- Pegasus KeelKrab
- Peter Leonard Marine
- PSA PrimeMarine
- Raymarine UK
- ROC Marine Solutions
- Sailing Holidays
- Ship Shape Bedding
- Temo Electric Outboards
- Torqeedo Electric Outboards
- Urban Truant
- Vetus
- Vulkan Industries
- Yacht Solar Arches
