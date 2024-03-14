Details announced for the South Coast and Green Tech Boat Show 2024

The South Coast and Green Tech Boat Show will return in April, featuring power, sail and electric brands

Details of the exhibitors at this year’s South Coast and Green Tech Boat Show have been announced.

A range of 90 boats, including tenders, motorboats, electric boats and sailing yachts are expected, with Beneteau, Duchy, Dufour, Lagoon, Dragonfly, Fairline, Fjord, Hanse, Quarken, Parker, Hardy, Moody, Hallberg-Rassy, Jeanneau, Candela, Optima and RS Electric Boats among the brands confirmed for the event.

Alongside the show marina, there will be shoreside exhibitors including ePropulsion, Torqeedo and Vetus.

The three-day show will be taking place from 19-21 April and will be held at the Ocean Village Marine in Southampton.

The event will again incorporate an Innovation Hub, featuring talks covering a range of topics on sustainability and ocean preservation.

There will also be a panel discussion on the recycling and repurposing of boating equipment and gear.

Throughout the South Coast and Green Tech Boat Show, visitors can go onboard the Ocean Youth Trust South’s sail training vessel, Prolific.

The show will open from 10am-6pm on 19 and 20 April, and from 10am-4pm on 21 April.

Tickets are free and can be booked here.

Appointments to view specific boats or meet with individual exhibitors can also be arranged via a booking portal on the website.

All registered visitors to the show will automatically be entered into a free prize draw to win Raymarine equipment worth nearly £3,000.

2024 On-Water Exhibitors

Alfastreet Yachts

Aquila/Approved Boats

Arcona/SE Yachts

Atlantic RIBs

Axopar/Axopar London Group

Azimut Yachts/Solent Motor Yachts

Beneteau Power and Sail/Ancasta

BlueTree Boat Builders

Candela/SE Yachts

Chris-Craft/Argo Yachting

Corsair/Multihull World

Dragonfly/Multihull Solutions

Duchy Motor Launches/Cockwells

Dufour/Universal Yachting

Excess Catamarans/Sea Ventures

Fairline/Approved Boats

Finnmaster/IdealBoat

Fjord/Inspiration Marine

FlexiSail Boat Club

Fountaine Pajot/MiCats

Galeon/Argo Yachting

Grand Soleil/Key Yachting

Grandezza/Gibbs Boat Sales

Hallberg-Rassy/Transworld Yachts

Hanse/Inspiration Marine

Hardy (Raymarine Demo)/Cockwells

Hylas Yachts

J/Boats/Key Yachting

Jeanneau/Sea Ventures

Lagoon Catamarans/Ancasta

Moody/Inspiration Marine

Nautitech/Key Yachting

NEEL Trimarans/MiCats

Offshore Powerboats

Ocean Youth Trust South (“Prolific”)

Optima Electric Yachts

Pantaenius Yacht Insurance

Pardo/Argo Yachting

Parker/Boat Shop Group

Protector Boats/Ancasta

Pure Latitude Boat Club

Quarken/boatpoint

RS Electric Boats

RYCK/TBS Boats

Saxdor/IdealBoat

Schaefer/Gibbs Boat Sales

Scorpion RIBs/Ancasta

Sea Ray/Marina Marbella UK

Sealine/TBS Boats

Stingher/MRL RIBs

Sunbeam/Sail.X

Sunseeker

Vetus

Virtue Yachts/S6 Marine

Wellcraft/Sea Ventures

Windy/Saltwater Solutions

XO Crossover Boats/MCC Marine

2024 Shoreside Exhibitors:

B&G

BHG Marine

Bigwood Permateek

Boats on Wheels

C&J Marine

Collective Spirit

Elite-Teak

Emergensea Duo

ePropulsion

Extreme Trailers

Fischer Panda UK

Freedom Boat Club

The Green Blue

Hamble Lifeboat

JDK Marine

Lightning Craft

Lowrance

Lynch Electric Motors

Marine Paintings by Gregory Smith

Mastervolt

Nelson Motor Yachts

Offshore Powerboats

Parker Adams Boat Sales

Pegasus KeelKrab

Peter Leonard Marine

PSA PrimeMarine

Raymarine UK

ROC Marine Solutions

Sailing Holidays

Ship Shape Bedding

Temo Electric Outboards

Torqeedo Electric Outboards

Urban Truant

Vetus

Vulkan Industries

Yacht Solar Arches

