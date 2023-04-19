Clarisse Crémer has new sponsor for 2024 Vendée Globe

After being dropped by Banque Populaire, Clarisse Crémer now has a new sponsor for the 2024 Vendée Globe, with the support of Alex Thomson

Clarisse Crémer, who gave birth to her first child last November, and was controversially dropped by her sponsor Banque Populaire, now has a new backer for the 2024 Vendée Globe.

The French skipper, who holds the record for being the fastest female solo skipper to sail around the world in a monohull, is being sponsored by L’OCCITANE en Provence.

Her campaign will be boosted by the team principal, former Vendée Globe skipper, Alex Thomson.

Clarisse Crémer will be competing on board the former Apivia; the IMOCA 60 was raced to second place in the 2020-21 Vendée Globe by Charlie Dalin.

A time trial has now begun in order to shape the technical team, take charge of the boat, confirm the competition calendar and start the mileage race, to qualify for the next Vendée Globe which starts 10 November 2024.

Rules for qualifying for the round the world yacht race were changed for 2024. Skippers who had previously competed in the race used to be guaranteed entry.

Now, entrants must qualify their boats by taking part in two solo races from an approved list – the 2022 Vendée Arctique, the 2022 Route du Rhum, the 2023 Return to Base (return race of the Transat Jacques Vabre), the Transat CIC in 2024 and the New York Vendée – Les Sables d’Olonne in 2024). Entrants must also build miles to gain enough points to qualify.

Clarisse Crémer was unable to race in 2022 due to maternity leave. Banque Populaire decided it didn’t want to “risk” sponsoring her in case she didn’t qualify for the 2024 race.

“These last few months have been intense, sometimes hard, but I will always be grateful to all those who have believed in me and who have enabled me, year after year, to progress and take part in the major events in ocean racing,” said the 33-year-old Parisian.

“Today I’m focused on the future: it’s a great joy to have an extraordinary boat and a great team to accompany me in this adventure, and I can’t wait to get back to sailing.

“The Vendée Globe starting line is still a long way off and there are still many challenges to be faced, but I am putting all my energy into the success of this project to prove that with desire, determination and the right partners, we can make society, companies and sport more equitable.”

Thomson, who announced after the 2020-21 Vendée Globe that he wouldn’t be competing in the 2024 edition, described Clarisse Crémer as “one of the most talented sailors in ocean racing” and she deserved to be on the start line of the 10th edition of the race.

“We want to prove to the world that becoming a mother doesn’t change who you are as an athlete. We intend to provide Clarisse with all the tools that will enable her to compete with equity,” he said.

