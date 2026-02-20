Boatworld announces national expansion

Boatworld has unveiled three new partner locations in the UK as part of its national expansion programme

Boatworld has announced it is expanding, with three new partner locations in the UK.

The marine equipment distributor will now be available at Ashton Marine Services in Scotland, Nestaway Boats in Christchurch on the South Coast, and Farndon Marina in the Midlands.

The expansion signals a new era for Boatworld, moving beyond the screen to offer face-to-face expert advice and “in situ” product viewings including Boatworld Inflatable Boats. Customers can still order online.

“For decades, we’ve been the go-to for boaters online,” commented the owner of Boatworld, Nicola Middleton-Groom. “But we know that for many, seeing the dynamic build quality of a craft like the Carbon Pro 365 or checking the scale of a tender is vital. We have chosen these three locations specifically because they allow our customers to experience Boatworld products in the environments for which they were built.”

The new partner sites have been selected to provide specific regional coverage and specialised inventory: Ashton Marine Services will stock the Carbon Pro 365; Nestaway Boats will showcase a selection of portable and performance models, including the Carbon Pro 365, Air V 330, Kayak 365 Boat, and the ST 240, whilst Farndon Marina will have a dedicated accessories and maintenance showroom.

