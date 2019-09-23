Boat show success for Oarsome Chance despite not finding bidder for Project Boat

Over £3,000 raised during Southampton Boat Show charity auction, but reserve price for PBO Project Boat not met

Oarsome Chance, the youth support charity that took over building the PBO Project Boat in late 2018 has declared the PBO Project Boat stand at the Southampton Boat Show a success despite not finding a bidder for the biggest lot in the charity auction – the Secret 20 Harvey.

A statement issued by the charity reads as follows:

“We’ve had some lively bidding on the great range of exciting lots donated to our PBO Project Boat auction and we’re happy to say we’ve raised over £3,000 which will go directly towards helping us with our essential work changing young lives. We’d like to send many thanks to PBO Magazine, British Marine for gifting us the space at the Southampton International Boat Show, all of our auction partners and to the winning bidders for all their support.