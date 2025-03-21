Have your say on boat licensing via the Canal and River Trust survey

Boat owners and other stakeholders are invited to share their boat licensing experiences and suggestions for improvement via the Canal & River Trust's survey – are changes are needed for the UK network’s future?

An independently led commission is reviewing the legal framework around the Canal & River Trust’s boat licensing.

As part of this review, a public consultation is under way with a survey asking individuals and organisations to share their experiences of boat licensing on the UK’s canal network, and any changes they would like to see to the Trust’s approach to boat licensing.

The survey began on 3 March and will close at 9am on Tuesday 22 April.

The survey can be completed anonymously or to provide contact details for those individuals or organisations who may wish for further engagement as the commission develops its recommendations.

Why is a review needed?

It has been 30 years since the British Waterways Act 1995 was passed and, in that time, there have been many changes to the canal network and how it is managed, the number of boats licensed on our waterways, and the way people are choosing to use their boats.

Trust representatives say “it’s a sensible time to take a fresh look at how we licence boats on our waters and help us consider whether it would be sensible to consider possible changes that better reflect the use of the network, today and in the future.”

The Trust has already set out our plans for licence price changes up to 2028, and these won’t change. All decisions on proposals for change coming out from the work of the Commission will remain with the Board of Trustees of the Canal & River Trust.

The commission

The Commission is being chaired by Andrew Cowan, a former senior partner at Devonshires, a law firm. It also includes Penelope Barber, one of the elected boating representatives on the Trust’s Council, and trustee Sir Chris Kelly, a previous senior civil servant and former boat owner.

Mr Cowan said: “Over the past 30 years there have been significant changes in the use of the 2,000-mile canal network managed by the Canal & River Trust. We have been asked to review the framework around boat licensing and to explore whether it is appropriate for the network’s future. “As part of the process we are keen to hear from boaters and other stakeholders with a view on boat licensing. The responses will help us understand the views of different stakeholder groups and will be key to forming our thinking about the current licensing system and whether it can be improved.”

It is anticipated that the Commission will make recommendations to the Trust’s Board of Trustees in September 2025.

Find out more and complete the survey at canalrivertrust.org.uk/boating

