2025 British Motor Yacht Show line-up announced

A range of boats, from the Saxdor 340 to the Bavaria SR35 HT, will be making their UK debut at the 2025 British Motor Yacht Show

The 2025 British Motor Yacht Show will feature UK debuts when it opens next month.

The four-day show at Swanwick Marina in Hampshire is an appointment-only event, allowing boat buyers to meet brokers and find out more about new boats for sale.

Argo Yachting will present the UK debut of the Saxdor 340 GTWA – a wheelhouse walkaround model with large side terraces and glass sliding doors and roof, allowing plenty of natural light in the cabin.

Other UK debuts include Sunseeker’s all-new Manhattan 68 (2025) and Sunseeker Predator 55, the Axopar 29 CCX, Bavaria SR35 HT and SR38 HT, Fjord 39XP, Virtue V10 Cabin

These join the previously announced Bellini Astor 36 and Pearl 63.

Other models on display include:

Sunseeker:

Superhawk 55

65 Sport Yacht

Predator 75

75 Sport Yacht

76 Yacht

88 Yacht

90 Ocean

Fairline:

Targa 45 Open

Targa 40

Targa 45 GT

Squadron 58

F-Line 33

Princess:

Princess Y7

Princess S65

Princess V55

Princess V50 Deck

Princess F65

Princess V40

Sanlorenzo SX76

Salorenzo Yachts UK:

Sanlorenzo SX76

Sanlorenzo SL96A

Bluegame BG54

Exhibitor Approved Boats will also debut Absolute Yachts.

Shoreside, marine decking specialists Aquadeck and Permateek will be exhibiting alongside Nautafix Global and Meridien Modena Ferrari.

Graham Bristowe, general manager of Premier Marinas Swanwick, commented: “The British Motor Yacht Show continues to set the standard as the UK’s premier event for serious buyers of luxury motor yachts. With a record number of UK debuts, exclusive showcases from industry giants and a relevant selection of premium brands ashore, the 2025 show promises to be our most spectacular yet.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to Premier’s Swanwick Marina for an unparalleled showcase of design, craftsmanship and innovation,” he added.

The 2025 British Motor Yacht Show will take place from 15-18 May 2025.

To book an appointment visit: BritishMotorYachtShow.com

