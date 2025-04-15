2025 British Motor Yacht Show line-up announced

A range of boats, from the Saxdor 340 to the Bavaria SR35 HT, will be making their UK debut at the 2025 British Motor Yacht Show
The 2025 British Motor Yacht Show will feature UK debuts when it opens next month.
The four-day show at Swanwick Marina in Hampshire is an appointment-only event, allowing boat buyers to meet brokers and find out more about new boats for sale.
Argo Yachting will present the UK debut of the Saxdor 340 GTWA – a wheelhouse walkaround model with large side terraces and glass sliding doors and roof, allowing plenty of natural light in the cabin.
Other UK debuts include Sunseeker’s all-new Manhattan 68 (2025) and Sunseeker Predator 55, the Axopar 29 CCX, Bavaria SR35 HT and SR38 HT, Fjord 39XP, Virtue V10 Cabin
These join the previously announced Bellini Astor 36 and Pearl 63.
Other models on display include:
Sunseeker:
- Superhawk 55
- 65 Sport Yacht
- Predator 75
- 75 Sport Yacht
- 76 Yacht
- 88 Yacht
- 90 Ocean
Fairline:
- Targa 45 Open
- Targa 40
- Targa 45 GT
- Squadron 58
- F-Line 33
Princess:
- Princess Y7
- Princess S65
- Princess V55
- Princess V50 Deck
- Princess F65
- Princess V40
- Sanlorenzo SX76
Salorenzo Yachts UK:
- Sanlorenzo SX76
- Sanlorenzo SL96A
- Bluegame BG54
Exhibitor Approved Boats will also debut Absolute Yachts.
Shoreside, marine decking specialists Aquadeck and Permateek will be exhibiting alongside Nautafix Global and Meridien Modena Ferrari.
Graham Bristowe, general manager of Premier Marinas Swanwick, commented: “The British Motor Yacht Show continues to set the standard as the UK’s premier event for serious buyers of luxury motor yachts. With a record number of UK debuts, exclusive showcases from industry giants and a relevant selection of premium brands ashore, the 2025 show promises to be our most spectacular yet.
“We look forward to welcoming guests to Premier’s Swanwick Marina for an unparalleled showcase of design, craftsmanship and innovation,” he added.
The 2025 British Motor Yacht Show will take place from 15-18 May 2025.
To book an appointment visit: BritishMotorYachtShow.com
