Gunwharf Quays Marina: Fantastically located at the mouth of Portsmouth Harbour, beneath the iconic Emirates Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays Marina offers immediate access to the Solent and some of the best sailing and cruising on the South Coast.

On site, you can enjoy all that Gunwharf Quays has to offer . Use us as a long term base, or visit for the weekend, and take advantage of over 90 premium retail outlet shops, over 30 restaurants, cafes and bars, a cinema, bowling alley and casino.

Offering excellent customer service, on site security and all berthing within a pontoon stroll of the centre, it is no surprise that Gunwharf Quays holds the Yacht Harbour Association’s 4 Gold Anchors award.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Portsmouth’s Historic Naval Dockyard, this specially designed marina can accommodate power and sail craft up to 80 metres LOA with a maximum depth of 5.5m. Offering spacious and easily accessible marina berths this well positioned marina offers all guests a unique waterside experience. Add a friendly and professional team, who are dedicated to making your stay an enjoyable one, and you have the perfect destination marina.



Click on the image for an interactive Navionics chart of the approaches to Gunwharf Quays Marina