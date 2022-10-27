Musto MPX offshore jacket 2.0 review: As comfortable as it is stormproof

The MPX offshore jacket range has long been a mainstay of Musto’s collection and has now been revamped with completely new materials and design.

The base fabric has a new generation three-layer Gore-Tex Pro membrane, while recycled nylon used for the face material.

This results in an efficient, but impressively lightweight and comfortable, garment with plenty of freedom of movement. Shoulder panels use a stretch material and are seamless for additional comfort.

Other key features include a reinforced lower back panel to protect the fabric when sitting on non-slip decks with an aggressive surface. The effective storm collar and hood system have also been improved, with a high visibility hood stowage pod.

This reduces bulk, while allowing easy access and is positioned relatively high, to allow a lifejacket to sit comfortably underneath the hood pouch. The new photo-luminescent reflectors have a larger surface area, glow in the dark after dusk and are extremely efficient at reflecting light from torches and searchlights.

Despite the only sample available being a size larger than I’d normally choose, the MPX offshore jacket 2.0 is a comfortable fit and has kept me dry even in thunderstorms and when bashing to windward with spray over the boat.

At the time of writing I’ve sailed more than 2,000 miles, including 10 nights at sea, with the MPX offshore jacket on board. Although it hasn’t been worn for all of that time by any means, it still looks new, with no sign of wear.

Overall, the lightweight material is impressive and massively helps with both the comfort factor and ease of movement. The three-layer fabric is a big part of this, as no lining is needed, but it comes at a fairly hefty price.

The MPX offshore jacket 2.0 is available in both men’s and women’s sizing from XS to 3XL. There are also men’s and women’s salopettes in the same range, as well as a Race Jacket and Smock.

RRP: £750

