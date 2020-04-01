How to make your own cockpit awning as a DIY practical project

Ann Berry shows how she designed a bigger boom tent shade for her cruising yacht at a total cost of £140

We needed more shade on Aderyn Glas, our Moody Eclipse 33 we keep in the Ionian, and our small boom tent was not up to the job. It was time to design a new one – one to go from the base of the mast all the way to the bimini, to give us shade over the saloon as well as the cockpit.

It was clear from the start that the geometry would be difficult: I had to think and measure in three dimensions not two. If I had laid the material out directly onto the floor I would have had wrong angles and distances because the line between the boom and the attachment points on the coachroof and shrouds bent downwards. So I had to recreate this three-dimensional shape.

I hit on the idea of using a single length of string tied to the mast and then taped to each selected attachment point, along the boat length, to the first stainless strut of the bimini. The string followed the basic outline shape that I wanted and gave the angles and edge lengths of the tent.

I used the boom as the mid-point of the design and decided to make the shade in two mirrored halves. I measured at right angles from the mast to the string of the first attachment point, the shroud, and then at spots along the boom to the coachroof handles, and from the string to the other points of contact.

In all there were four contact points per side plus one to the mast itself and a final one to the backstay at the rear of the bimini. So there were only ten attachment points. I wanted simplicity and to be able to put the cover in place fairly easily on my own.

To anchor the tent I decided not to use bungee and hooks as bungee degrades very quickly in the Greek sun, but chose instead knotted rope. To take the strain, along the length of the coachroof and saloon area I thought a rope channel would be best so that was incorporated into the design.

When I considered what material to use I chose a pale coloured material to reflect the sun and lightweight for handling and storing. So my fabric choice was coated Odyssey, a polyester impregnated lightweight canvas.

The tent covers the whole of the saloon and cockpit and gives the shade I wanted, with a breeze from front to back when at anchor as well as keeping the boat much cooler than before. I can also put it up by myself by throwing the whole tent over the boom and attaching the windward side first. It has been a great success in its practicality and ease of use – I wish I’d made it years ago.

Originally published in PBO May19