Joining chain links: Our expert explains the safest way to extend your anchor chain

PBO reader Rod Stuart wants to extend his anchor chain. Metallurgy expert Vyv Cox has this advice on joining chain links…

Rod Stuart writes: “What is the safest way to join two equal galvanised chain links (I don’t just mean for going through the windlass)? A fat shackle or one of the link imitation gadgets?”

Vyv Cox replies: “To some extent this depends upon the grade of the chain links that you’re trying to join.

“Strong shackles, for example the Crosby G-209A, have sufficient strength to be suitable for grades 30, 40 and 70, but the best C-links are only good for grades 30 and 40.

“However, there is more to it than this. The pin of a 10mm shackle will pass through the final link of 8mm chain but of course the eye of the shackle will not.

“The only way in which shackles can be used is to have two of them, preferably ‘D’ rather than ‘Bow’, back to back.

“A high strength alternative is an S-247 double clevis link, also by Crosby. This comprises a forged steel double shackle with alloy steel clevis pins.

“Its strength is suitable for chain to grade 70, the highest used in anchor rodes. Select the size whose pins will pass through the chain link.

“My only comment is that the split pins that secure the clevis pins can cause serious damage to bare hands!

“A Crosby G-335 ‘missing link’ has greater strength than the chain links for grade 30 and just about equals the strength of grade 40.

“Beware that the chain links sold in most chandleries come nowhere near the strength of the professional items.

“It is the only means of joining chain links so they can pass through a windlass. There is a great deal of information about these C-links on my website.”

