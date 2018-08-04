For the first time, Cowes Week will feature a new Double-handed class.

Double-handed racing has recently become incredibly successful worldwide, both inshore and offshore and this new class reflects the demand for, and interest in, Double-handed sailing.

Entries are invited for boats with IRC ratings between 0.900 to 1.085.

Racing will be held as part of the Black Group and courses will be about 3½ hours long with an interesting range of wind angles, but somewhat fewer legs than for the standard IRC classes.

The courses will, however, be challenging and we expect a highly competitive fleet.

The class will be offered its own start every day and, if there is enough demand going forward we would be delighted to offer two class starts, enabling a wider range of boats to compete, including some of the smaller boats.

There are more than 30 classes during the regatta, which runs from 4-11 August.

Entries can be made online through the Lendy Cowes Week website.