Flares Disposal Day at Brighton Marina

Premier Marinas in collaboration with Brighton Marina’s onsite chandlery, Nickys Canvasworks is holding a Flares Disposal Day on Saturday, 24 November from 10.00 to 15.00.

In conjunction with disposal expert, Ramora UK, it will be a chance for boat owners to bring along out of date flares, have them checked and disposed of safely.

Premier berth holders and visitors will be charged £2.50 per flare disposal.

Premier Brighton Marina Manager, Mike Hatch said: ‘This event is a good reminder for boat owners to check expiry dates on safety equipment regularly and replace them before they expire – so that they can be sure to be properly equipped in an emergency’.

The chandlery, which has recently benefited from a refurbishment, will pay £1.00 towards the flare disposal fee when berth holders* buy a new flare from the chandlery.

Moreover, berth holders and visitors can park right outside the chandlery for one hour for free. All profits will be donated to the RNLI.

For those who intend to dispose of a large number of flares call 01273 690 696 or email sales@nickyscanvasworks.com.

*Berth holders eligible for the saving on production of their boat name and key fob.