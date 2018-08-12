Held as part of Falmouth Week, the Falmouth Week Regatta sees racing action in the stunning Carrick Roads and Falmouth Harbour.

The event caters for all levels of sailors, and there will be both regatta and windward-leeward racing.

The Bay Fleet races in 15 square miles of open water outside of the harbour, and will be made up of Firebird catamaran, IRC and YTC (South West Yacht Time Correction) yachts, Marieholm and YTC Cruising (No spinnaker) yachts.

The YTC Cruising class is aimed at the less ultra-competitive and family crews. There will be both Regatta (“round-the-cans”) and Windward-Leeward racing for most classes.

The Carrick Fleet races in the lower estuary, an area 2 miles long by 1 mile wide, and will include dinghies, Flying Fifteen, Ajax, Cornish Shrimper 19, Sunbeam, Falmouth Working Boat, Falmouth Gaffer, St Mawes One Design, Cabin Yachts, and Dayboats.

The Ancasta Champagne Race will be held on the 15 August, where the Bay Fleet race a longer coastal race in Falmouth Bay. The Carrick Fleet compete for prize bottles of champagne on the Wednesday.

A skippers’ briefing will be held on 11 August.

Spectators can watch the action on the banks of the River Fal or Pendennis Point.

The event us hosted by a range of local sailing and yacht clubs, including Helford River Sailing Club, Royal Cornwall Yacht Club, Mylor Yacht Club, Restronguet Sailing Club, St Mawes Sailing Club and Flushing Sailing Club.

For more information visit: https://www.falmouthweek.co.uk/race-programme

Falmouth Week runs from 10-19 August 2018.