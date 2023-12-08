Special festive offer for the 2024 Southampton Boat Show

Tickets for the 2024 Southampton Boat Show are being offered for a special price of £14.99 over the festive season

The 2024 Southampton Boat Show might be nine months away, but organisers are offering tickets at a special Christmas price.

British Marine has released 500 general admission tickets at the exclusive price of £14.99 – 50% off the normal admission price.

It has also discounted 50 tickets for the Quayside Club to £124.99, a saving of 37%. Quayside Club ticket holders have access to the waterfront lounge, with a premium bar, complimentary drinks and a range of food.

The 2024 Southampton Boat Show will be the 55th edition of the event, and will run from 13-22 September 2024.

Over 600 exhibitors are expected at Mayflower Park and the marina, showcasing everything from kayaks to catamarans, SUPs to superyachts.

As in previous years, free water activities will also be run, allowing visitors the chance to sail a yacht, drive a motorboat or RIB, or paddle a kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

The Guinness Bar will also return and there will be live music in The Shipyard.

As an extra festive bonus, if you buy two tickets to the Quayside Club as part of the Christmas offer, you will automatically be entered into a free prize draw to win two more Quayside Club tickets.

The winner will be selected at random and automatically notified by email after midday on Boxing Day.

