London Luxury Afloat line-up announced

London Luxury Afloat will showcase both power and sail when it takes place at St Katharine Docks in April

London Luxury Afloat returns in April, with Sunseeker, Princess, Oyster and Falcon Tenders confirmed to exhibit.

The five-day show, which will be held at the historic St Katharine Docks, is aimed at the upper end of the marine market.

British boatbuilder Oyster will be exhibiting the Oyster 565, Oyster 595 and winner of the European Yacht of the Year, the Oyster 495.

Poole-based motor yacht builder, Sunseeker has announced it will be showcasing the Manhattan 55, Predator 65 and Sunseeker 76.

The Princess S62 will also be making an appearance.

London Luxury Afloat is a ticketed only show, where visitors can enjoy personal tours of the vessels on display.

There will also be shoreside exhibits, featuring superyacht ‘toys’, smaller craft, products and services including the latest wines from Shawbury Wine and 4x4s from Talos Vehicles.

Marina access tickets cost £49.99 a day. Up to two children aged 15 and under can attend free of charge, but must be accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket.

London Luxury Afloat will run from 18-22 April 2023. Doors open at 10am.

Tickets can be bought at: www.londonluxuryafloat.com/tickets

