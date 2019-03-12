Free boat plans – update plus extra plans and photos published

Four weeks on from the relaunch of the Nigel Irens designed Western Skiff, we offer our first round of updates.

In addition to the 39-page set of A-zero paper plans (and an accompanying set of scaled down A4-printable pages), we can now also offer:

All this material is available to download from pbo.co.uk/western_skiff.

The Western Skiff

The Nigel Irens Western Skiff, originally designed 22 years ago, is a slender 14ft clinker plywood dinghy, with an upright stem and elegantly raked transom.

Although primarily a rowing boat, it was fitted with a modest lug rig (just 61sq ft/5.7sq m), complete with daggerboard and rudder.

In fact, the sweeping tiller (in two sizes: a long one for sailing and a short one for rowing) was one of the defining characteristics of the designs.

There was no provision for an outboard, and the transom was deliberately raked at such an angle to make it very difficult to fit one – although I eventually found a way around this!

Much of the detailed drawing work for the boat was done by up-and-coming young designer Ed Burnett, who was working for Nigel at the time.

Ed, who died in 2015, went on to design a string of highly regarded ‘contemporary traditional’ yachts, including the Queen’s ‘rowing barge’ Gloriana, which led the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee pageant on the Thames.

The Western Skiff was and still is the only dinghy designed by Nigel and is typically uncompromising, designed to be efficient on the water (or ‘slippery’ as Nigel would have it) rather than merely functional.