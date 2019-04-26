The way we were: PBO magazine covers of the 1990s are just great fun to flick though!

The final decade of the 20th Century: as told on the covers of Practical Boat Owner magazine!

Note: There are two missing images (March 90 and 91) – get in touch if you have these issues. Also, do get in touch if you have any stories to go with these 1990s PBO cover images: pbo@ti-media.com

Look out for the entire set of 1990s index pages online soon too. And enormous gratitude to Ray for his extraordinary attention to detail.

Do you have a 5-year collection (or more) of 1970s or 1980s PBO magazines? Get in touch: pbo@ti-media.com