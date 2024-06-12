Theo, 6, circumnavigates island singlehanded in his ‘Spidey’ boat – painted in Spiderman colours

A six-year-old boy who sailed solo around Hilbre Island at the mouth of the Dee Estuary to raise money for the RNLI, was encouraged by his hero Bear Grylls.

Before his 5km circumnavigation, off West Kirby in Wirral, Theo Geddes made sure his Optimist dinghy “Spidey” looked its best, sanding it down and painting it Spiderman colours a month before.

While he was “scared” during the two-hour trip, and suffered a sore arm and hands, Theo was inspired by a birthday message he had received from the adventurer and TV presenter, who has a familial link.

“I got a message from Bear Grylls and he said to follow my dreams and never give up,” Theo said.

Theo’s dad Matt, an RNLI volunteer with the West Kirby lifeboat station since 1998, accompanied Theo in a rigid inflatable boat as he sailed from West Kirby Sailing Club to Hilbre Island, travelling down the eastern side before returning to the mainland.

Matt told PBO: “I was close enough to intervene if I needed to, but I didn’t. “It was pretty grey and overcast with quite a flukey southerly breeze, maybe 8-10 knots and he struggled for the first 20 minutes or so because there were big shifts. “However about 40 minutes into it, the wind came good from the west with a steady 15 knots which meant Theo was on a nice reach all the way up to the island. “Because he’s so small, he was sat up on the gunwale with his feet in the toe straps initially but his arm became sore trying to hold the boat in a straight line in the strong breeze, so he sat down in the boat to have more control over the Opi. Then he was shooting along. “I felt proud given it was all his idea. He complained a couple of times about sore hands and a sore arm, but we had a little discussion and it was entirely his choice whether he wanted to carry on or not. “Last year for his sixth birthday he got a little message from Bear Grylls encouraging him to follow his dreams and never give up – so that’s what he did.”

Theo’s efforts raised £1,800 for the RNLI, a charity he liked as “they go around saving people”.

Matt said: “He first got in an Opi in September of last year and before it got too cold he literally had two little solo runs around the marine lake in West Kirby which is a great place for kids to learn. “Then nothing over the winter, then he got his own little Opi at the end of April, he sanded it down and painted it up in Spiderman colours himself and then at the beginning of May he started sailing again on the marine lake. “The first time I got him around the triangular course was two weeks before he set off on his little adventure. “He said ‘Can I sail to the island?’ I replied: ‘You can if you want, I don’t think any other six year old has done it from the club.’ “Theo liked the idea of being a bit of a record holder, and said ‘maybe I can raise some money’. “So it was quite organic and it was led by him. “A lot of family came down and some of his friends from the sailing club to wave him off. One of the lifeboat crew and one of the school dads were on the island to greet him, and Theo had a little welcoming committee when he got back ashore later on.”

Matt added: “Once Theo got ashore, he was met with some balloons and it was high-fives all around. When he realised that some of the media were starting to pick up on it, he designed a signature in case anyone needed his autograph.

“The sailing club held a little presentation for him the following Saturday, and there was some Junior team race training event so when all of those guys and girls came off the water they gave him a big round of applause.”

Theo’s already planning his next challenge.

Matt said: “I won’t hold him to it, but he says he wants to sail from Abersoch main beach to St Tudwal’s Island West, on the Llŷn Peninsula, which is obviously owned by Bear Grylls. He wants to try and achieve that next spring.”