Sophie Neville, who starred as Titty in the 1974 Swallows and Amazons film, will be appearing at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show.

PBO’s Ben Sutcliffe-Davies will be interviewing Sophie on the Foredeck Stage on one day of each weekend – keep an eye out for the confirmed dates – and afterwards Sophie will be signing copies of her book, The Making of Swallows and Amazons, on the PBO stand E001.

Sophie, who is president of The Arthur Ransome Society, has promised to bring along a few items of movie memorabilia to the show, including Swallow’s flag.

Ben, a fan of Arthur Ransome and the 1974 film, said, “I’ve been a life-long reader of the Arthur Ransome series; my Dad had all the second editions from 1946. I’m really excited to meet Sophie.”

The original film is streaming on Amazon Prime, and an interview with Sophie about her experience filming in the Lake District will appear in next month’s PBO.

The 2022 Southampton Boat Show will take place in Mayflower Park, Southampton, from 16-25 September.

Other guest speakers will include Ben himself doing a lighthearted talk on “The importance of boat surveys without the use of x-ray vision or a crystal ball’, the legendary Tom Cunliffe, and astronavigator Stokey Woodall.

Ben added: “Stokey’s ‘Satellites to frying pans’ astro-navigation talk about how to deal with the loss of navigational equipment is a must for anyone planning to go transatlantic.”

Round-Britain young sailor Katie McCabe is also provisionally scheduled.

As the biggest UK marine festival and one of Europe’s largest on-water events, the show attracts thousands of visitors each year, and boasts 500 exhibitors, hundreds of vessels from tall ships to dinghies, fliteboards and kayaks to catamarans, stand up paddleboards to superyachts, along with musical entertainment and more.

It is open from 10am- 6pm daily except the final Sunday which closes at 5pm. Two children can go free with every adult ticket (priced from 26, concessions available).

New VIP packages are available.

British Marine CEO, Lesley Robinson said: “Horse racing, music festivals, motor racing and many other events offer fantastic VIP packages, and we’re confident our new Southampton International Boat Show VIP tickets will add an amazing new dynamic, alongside all that the show, the exhibitors and the industry has to offer.”

Associations and clubs day

For the first time, the Southampton Boat Show will host a ‘clubs and associations day’ on 23 September.

The classic bluewater cruiser Nicholson 31 will be on display throughout the event.

There are just 119 examples of this pocket family cruiser, which was first built in 1976 by Camper & Nicholson in Gosport.

The Nicholson 31 Association, formed in 2004, is presenting this six-berth family cruiser on the owners’ pontoon berth in the marina.

Owners will be sharing tales of voyages undertaken and practical information about updating and modifications: such as electronics, plumbing and self-steering.

The Hunter Association has again taken up the offer of a show pontoon berth and will be welcoming visitors aboard the Hunter Ranger 265 Ruach.

Sue Vaughan, Hunter Association admin secretary, said: “In 2021 we had a very successful show with upwards of 250 visitors to our boat. It was a great help in promoting British Hunter boats in general, as well as increasing awareness of the HA and membership of the association.”

Clubs should select the Group ticket option when purchasing tickets.

2022 Southampton Boat Show tickets: PBO discount code

Use the discount code PBO22 to get two ‘Any One Day’ tickets for £39.99 – instead of £32 for one.

Visit the show website at www.southamptonboatshow.com to purchase tickets and find out the latest show news.