Coronavirus update England: “All watersports can go ahead”

All watersports, including the use of privately owned motorised craft, can go ahead in England. In a statement this morning the Government announced:

“All forms of watersports practised on open waterways, including sailing, windsurfing, canoeing, rowing, kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and the use of privately owned motorised craft (in line with the guidance issued by the relevant navigation authority) are allowed.”

Though pleased with the announcement, the Cruising Association warns that many of its members’ facilities – such as marinas and sailing clubs – have not yet had time to implement the social distancing and hygiene mesasures set out by the Government.

“There are variations in the relaxation of the rules and we therefore recommend that CA members check with their individual port or harbour authority, marina or inland or other navigation authority prior to taking any further action.”

The Canal & River Trust and the Broads are welcoming back boaters from today. Short boating trips can take place on waterways – avoiding use of locks and any staff-operated structures if possible – providing boaters do not stay away from home overnight and return to home moorings (where possible).

Marinas in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will remain closed to leisure customers until permitted by their government to open.