Porto Montenegro named first marina in the world to receive Platinum status

Porto Montenegro has become the first marina to be awarded the new 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation.

Launched last year by operators of the Gold Anchor award scheme, The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) and the Marina Industries Association (MIA), this new Platinum accreditation has been designed to recognise a small but increasing number of marinas in the world which cater for a very discerning customer base.

In many cases, these house facilities to cater for superyachts, owners and their crew.

Porto Montenegro is one such marina. Located a few nautical miles inland from the mouth of the Boka Bay, on the Adriatic coast, this full-service superyacht marina has a capacity for 461 vessels.

Tthe site includes a luxury hotel and residences, exclusive retailers, numerous food and beverage outlets and a nearby international airport. But it was Porto Montenegro’s outstanding level of customer service, with a dedicated, bespoke concierge service, which ultimately saw it achieve a 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation.

TYHA’s general manager, Jon White, said: ‘Luxury marina facilities, high quality food and beverage and exceptionally well landscaped uplands are all essential to achieve the Platinum standard, the key however is world-leading customer service through dedicated concierge catering for the every need of the owner, guest, captain and crew.’ He added: ‘The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) and the Marina Industries Association (MIA) are delighted to award Porto Montenegro with the first ever 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation and congratulate the marina team for achieving this highly demanding standard.’

Gold Anchor assessor Tony Dye, said: ‘The systems used to manage the entire marina operations are exceptionally well thought through and adhered to by the entire team. The level of refinement to ensure the highest quality of service encountered was impressive including on jetty air-conditioned waste facilities to prevent odours, on-site fire brigade team, state of the art fuel service and high levels of environmental management.

‘The concierge team from two dedicated locations provide a highly impressive 24-hour service catering for every need and the crew facility provision exceeded expectations especially with regard during their leisure time. The entire team at Porto Montenegro is entirely focused on providing all customers all their requirements however challenging that may be.’

Porto Montenegro's Marina Director, Tony Browne, said: 'When launching Porto Montenegro back in 2010, we had a bold vision to become the world's leading superyacht marina. In re-writing the rulebook for product and service standards we have sought inspiration both from within and without our own industry to prove that a new-build marina in the Adriatic can match and indeed better what is on offer in the western Med. 'The 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation involved a reassuringly rigorous assessment process, one that scrutinized every aspect of our operation and left no stone unturned. As such, being the first and only Platinum marina in the world today is a credit to the tireless dedication of the entire Porto Montenegro team, without whom none of this would be possible. 'At a strategic level, the Montenegrin government should also be recognized for having grasped the opportunities presented by high-end nautical tourism for the local population and for supporting our efforts right from the start.'

The Gold Anchor scheme is a global marina accreditation designed to improve marina standards and the experience of marina users. Gold Anchor marinas are subject to independent audits by industry experts and on-going verification including customer surveys. It operates in a similar way to the star rating system for consumers selecting guest accommodation.