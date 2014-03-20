New £3million lifeboat station proposed for Scarborough

A larger building is needed to house the new state-of-the-art Shannon class lifeboat.





The



Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has submitted plans today for a new lifeboat station in Scarborough.

The charity submitted the plans to Scarborough Borough



Council for a new boathouse to replace the existing building on



Foreshore Road in the town.

A larger building is needed to house



the new state-of-the-art Shannon class lifeboat.

In 2015, Scarborough RNLI’s current all-weather Mersey class lifeboat Fanny Victoria Wilkinson and Frank Stubbs,



will be nearing the end of her operational life. She will be replaced



by the newest member of the RNLI fleet.

Scarborough



will be one of the first of the charity’s lifeboat stations to receive a



Shannon class lifeboat and Supacat bespoke launch and recovery vehicle.

The



new plans are designed to offer the necessary extra space required to



store the Shannon class lifeboat and Supacat launching vehicle. This



will also mean the lifeboat and launch tractor can remain coupled



together, which will speed up the launching process.

Additionally,



a space will be created within the station to enable the charity’s



lifeguards to store the equipment for their summer beach safety patrols.

The build is expected to cost around £3million.

It will be funded from various RNLI



sources including several generous legacies, donations and money from a



variety of past fundraising activities.

Once planning



permission has been granted for the new lifeboat station and the



contractors have been appointed it is hoped that the build will be



completed within a year.

The lifeboat station has been designed by long-established York architects Brierley Groom.

Andrew Ashton, RNLI Divisional Operations Manager, said: ‘The new



lifeboat station plans were conceived not only to provide the extra



space needed to accommodate the new Shannon lifeboat, but also to



upgrade the volunteer crew’s facilities to a standard befitting the next



generation of lifesavers.

‘The crew will have a superior space for interactive training, and



they’ll also benefit from a state-of-the-art drying room for their kit,



which will improve their comfort. The building will also utilise the



latest eco-friendly technology, including a ground source heat recovery



system.

‘Members of the public have always been encouraged to visit the



station, but now they will have the advantage of a more interactive



experience in the ‘encounter space’, where temporary exhibitions can



take place.

‘Visitors will also be able to see the new Shannon at her



best from an enhanced viewing gallery. The station shop will be upgraded



and developed too, which will make for an improved retail experience.’



John Senior, Scarborough RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, added:



‘We’re very excited about the plans for the new station, although



naturally we’ll be sad to say goodbye to the current boathouse when the



time comes.

‘The building has a long and distinguished history, and it



has certainly served us well in providing a base for saving lives at



sea.’

Pictures: Artist impressions of how the new Scarborough lifeboat station would look from the promenade and beach. Credit: Movizuals