Lochinver Harbour

Website

www.highland.gov.uk/harbours

Telephone

01571 844265

Address

Sutherland, IV27 4JP

Social

Facebook

Lochinver Harbour

Lochinver Harbour: The port of Lochinver lies approximately 40 miles south of Cape Wrath on Scotland

Lochinver Harbour
Click on the image for an interactive Navionics chart of the approaches to Lochinver Harbour

Marina group: Highland Council
Berth depth (MLWS): 5m
Approach depth (MLWS): 8m
Access restrictions:
VHF channel(s): 12,16
Toilets: Y
Showers: Y
Laundry: Y
WiFi: O
Diesel: Y
Petrol: <
Gas: Y
Lift-out: 25 tonnes
Chandlery: Y
Café/Restaurant: <
Shop: <
TYHA member: N/A
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 15
Average price per metre: £2.33
Discounts available: Y
Harbour dues included: Y
Water: Y
Power: S
Parking per day: £0.00