Lochinver Harbour
Lochinver Harbour: The port of Lochinver lies approximately 40 miles south of Cape Wrath on Scotland
Marina group: Highland Council
Berth depth (MLWS): 5m
Approach depth (MLWS): 8m
Access restrictions:
VHF channel(s): 12,16
Toilets: Y
Showers: Y
Laundry: Y
WiFi: O
Diesel: Y
Petrol: <
Gas: Y
Lift-out: 25 tonnes
Chandlery: Y
Café/Restaurant: <
Shop: <
TYHA member: N/A
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 15
Average price per metre: £2.33
Discounts available: Y
Harbour dues included: Y
Water: Y
Power: S
Parking per day: £0.00