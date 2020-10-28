Pre-order the PBO Small Craft Almanac 2021, out Nov 26

A copy of the PBO Small Craft Almanac 2021 is the ideal Christmas present for the skipper or navigator on board

The Reeds PBO Small Craft Almanac may be more compact and concise than the Reeds Nautical Almanac but it contains a wealth of indispensable navigational data specially tailored for small craft sailors, presented in an easy to find, quick reference manner for on-board use.

Streamlined to focus on tidal data (tide tables, tidal streams and tidal curves) and lights, buoys and waypoints, the Small Craft Almanac covers the whole of the UK and Ireland and the west coast of Europe from Denmark to the Gironde.

Published in association with Practical Boat Owner, this practical handy Almanac boasts many unique features for small craft sailors and represents excellent value for money for those who don’t need the more comprehensive marina data, passage information and chartlets of the full Reeds Almanac.

Meticulously researched, it includes a huge amount of information of value to small craft navigators: tide tables, tidal streams and tidal gates; secondary port differences; 2,500+ waypoints; radio data; light recognition; weather information; principal lights; IALA buoyage; international codes and flags; sun/moon rise/set times; emergency information.

Pre-order now on Amazon (UK)

Also available: Free supplements of up-to-date navigation changes from January to June at: www.reedsnauticalalmanac.co.uk

Reeds PBO Small Craft Almanac 2021 is edited by Perrin Towler and Mark Fishwick, and published in association with Practical Boat Owner.