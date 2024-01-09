CA webinair on how to cruise in France for up to six months

Katy Stickland

The Cruising Association is holding a webinar on how to apply for a VLS-T (Long Stay Temporary Visa for France), so you can cruise there for six months, rather than the usual 90 days within any 180 day period

TAGS:

Ever wanted to extend your French cruise beyond 90 days? You can with a VLS-T (Long Stay Temporary Visa for France).

Since the UK’s departure from the EU, UK citizens are restricted to staying in the Schengen area for only 90 days within any 180-day period.

However, UK citizens can apply for a VLS-T (Long Stay Temporary Visa for France) which extends the days that can be spent in France beyond the standard 90-day Schengen limit, granting permission to stay for up to 6 months.

Continues below…

Cruising Association (CA) member Judy Evans has researched the VLS-T application process and successfully obtained a visa, and will be sharing her experiences and her guide to get you through the application process in a webinar later this month.

The CA Webinar on Applying for a VLS-T (Long Stay Temporary Visa for France) will be held on 22 January 2024, starting at 1900.

Tickets are free for members and cost £10 for non-members.

Both CA members and non-members need to book to attend the webinar at: www.theca.org.uk/france-visa-2024

Enjoyed reading CA webinair on how to cruise in France for up to six months?

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

        • Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs
        • Impartial in-depth gear reviews
        • Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter