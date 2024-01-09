CA webinair on how to cruise in France for up to six months

The Cruising Association is holding a webinar on how to apply for a VLS-T (Long Stay Temporary Visa for France), so you can cruise there for six months, rather than the usual 90 days within any 180 day period

Ever wanted to extend your French cruise beyond 90 days? You can with a VLS-T (Long Stay Temporary Visa for France).

Since the UK’s departure from the EU, UK citizens are restricted to staying in the Schengen area for only 90 days within any 180-day period.

However, UK citizens can apply for a VLS-T (Long Stay Temporary Visa for France) which extends the days that can be spent in France beyond the standard 90-day Schengen limit, granting permission to stay for up to 6 months.

Cruising Association (CA) member Judy Evans has researched the VLS-T application process and successfully obtained a visa, and will be sharing her experiences and her guide to get you through the application process in a webinar later this month.

The CA Webinar on Applying for a VLS-T (Long Stay Temporary Visa for France) will be held on 22 January 2024, starting at 1900.

Tickets are free for members and cost £10 for non-members.

Both CA members and non-members need to book to attend the webinar at: www.theca.org.uk/france-visa-2024

