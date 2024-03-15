More than 70 boats from 50 brands will be on display at the British Motor Yacht Show, which will be held in May

Registration has now opened for tickets for the British Motor Yacht Show 2024.

The annual event, which is curated by Fairline, Premier Marinas, Princess and Sunseeker, will be held at Swanwick Marina in Hampshire.

Visitors need to register for the free show, which runs from 16-19 May.

Upon registration, visitors will receive an invitation to book appointments to view boats.

The 11th edition will see 50 boating brands exhibiting more than 70 boats including the Fairline Targa 40, the Sunseeker Superhawk 55, Fairline Squadron 58, Princess X80, Windy 34 Alize and Azimut Magellano 60.

Continues below…

MCC Marine will be showcasing XO Crossover’s XO DFNDF 8 and XO EXPLR 9, and the new Axopar 29 XC adventure boat will make its UK debut at the show.

Exhibiting for the first time at the British Motor Yacht Show will be Argo Yachting Ltd, presenting their Pardo and Galeon brands, Virtue Yacht, with its V10 adventure yacht, Sargo Yachts with the Sargo Fly 3 and RBS Marine with the Rodman Spirit 31 Outboard, built in celebration of the Rodman shipyard’s 50th anniversary.

The general manager of Premier Marinas, Graham Bristowe, said: “We are excited to see the world’s most impressive motor yachts come together for the 11th British Motor Yacht Show at our award-winning Swanwick Marina. From the intimate and relaxing atmosphere to the unparalleled access to expert advice with leading boat brands and industry professionals, this is the ultimate event for prospective motor boat owners.”

Enjoy reading Countdown to the British Motor Yacht Show 2024?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter