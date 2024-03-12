An evening of essential sailing information with the Cruising Association

The Cruising Association is holding an evening of talks to share the latest practical advice on orca encounters, EU visas and permits and more

A series of talks are to be held on 21 March by the Cruising Association looking at a range of issues impacting sailors.

The evening, which starts at 1900, will feature concise 5 to 15-minute presentations lasting approximately one hour, followed by a Q&A session

The CA’s Regulatory & Technical Services group (RATS) will be sharing practical information about the following issues:

Orca: insights into ongoing interactions with orca off the coasts of Portugal and Spain,

discussing avoidance tactics.

HVO and Sustainability : examining Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil which could be an eco-friendly replacement for diesel, weighing the pros and cons, and exploring regulatory obstacles.

friendly replacement for diesel, weighing the pros and cons, and exploring regulatory

obstacles.

EU Visas and Permits : addressing challenges posed by the 90/180-day rule for UK citizens visiting Schengen countries, with updates on positive developments in some nations.

citizens visiting Schengen countries, with updates on positive developments in some

nations.

CE/UKCA and RCD: the latest on conformity marking of vessels brought into service from outside the UK and the EU and exploring the impact of the UK Government's decision on CE marking.

from outside the UK and the EU and exploring the impact of the UK Government’s

decision on CE marking.

RATS Technical Projects: an overview of other issues, including battery technology, end-of-life boat scrapping, emissions, electrical systems, remote monitoring of boat systems, alternative propulsion, connecting to shore power, UV degradation of safety lines/equipment, transmission of emergency information, and diving from your boat.

end-of-life boat scrapping, emissions, electrical systems, remote monitoring of boat

systems, alternative propulsion, connecting to shore power, UV degradation of safety

lines/equipment, transmission of emergency information, and diving from your boat.

The event is free to attend for members; non-members will need to pay £7.

Attendees can either listen to the presentations, in person, at CA House in London or via Zoom.

To book visit www.theca.org.uk/events/rats-evening

