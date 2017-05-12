Windermere Boat Show 2017

Date: 12th – 14th May 2017

Location: Ferry Nab Jetties, Ferry Road, Bowness on Windermere, LA23 3JH

Plus various locations around Lake Windermere – see map on website

Entry: Free Entry

Parking: Ferry Nab Car Park or Brathwaite Fold Car Park, both adjacent

Boats: New and Used Boat Show

Sealine Motor Boats

Four Winns Sports Boats

Bayliner Sports Boats

Jeanneau Yachts

Hanse Yachts

Beneteau Yachts

Windermere Boat Show will be displaying a variety of new and used yachts and motor boats over the weekend of 12th – 14th May 2017. Come and get on board at your leisure.

Also exhibiting will be a variety of local boat businesses, adventure providers, sailing clubs, marinas, safety & boat service agents.

Local artisan food vendors, Retail and Information Stalls

Activities – FREE Taster Sessions throughout the Show

Kayaking and SUPs (Stand Up Paddle boards) From Windermere Canoe Kayak

Sailing and Windsurfing with Windermere Outdoor Adventure

Wakeboarding and kayaking with Low Wood Watersports

Sign up at the Show to get your FREE place

https://windermereboatshow.com