Date: 12th – 14th May 2017
Location: Ferry Nab Jetties, Ferry Road, Bowness on Windermere, LA23 3JH
Plus various locations around Lake Windermere – see map on website
Entry: Free Entry
Parking: Ferry Nab Car Park or Brathwaite Fold Car Park, both adjacent
Boats: New and Used Boat Show
Sealine Motor Boats
Four Winns Sports Boats
Bayliner Sports Boats
Jeanneau Yachts
Hanse Yachts
Beneteau Yachts
Windermere Boat Show will be displaying a variety of new and used yachts and motor boats over the weekend of 12th – 14th May 2017. Come and get on board at your leisure.
Also exhibiting will be a variety of local boat businesses, adventure providers, sailing clubs, marinas, safety & boat service agents.
Local artisan food vendors, Retail and Information Stalls
Activities – FREE Taster Sessions throughout the Show
Kayaking and SUPs (Stand Up Paddle boards) From Windermere Canoe Kayak
Sailing and Windsurfing with Windermere Outdoor Adventure
Wakeboarding and kayaking with Low Wood Watersports
Sign up at the Show to get your FREE place
Windermere Boat Show 2017
