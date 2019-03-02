More than 150 exhibitors are already confirmed for the 2019 RYA Dinghy Show, including: boat builders, class associations, sailing clubs, holiday companies and retailers.

As well as a full line up of expert speakers and Q&A sessions on the main stage, the popular Sailor’s Corner will be making a comeback along with the return of the Women’s Sailing Hub and Class Association Stage.

For the youngsters, the show’s treasure hunt will be back, and once again the Interactive Zone will be full of free activities, including sailing simulators and a 360 degree virtual reality sailing experience.

The RYA shows and promotions manager, Celia Edgington commented: “With so many fantastic features at the 2019 show, we are delighted to launch the new weekend tickets and want to encourage visitors to make the most of the show, connect with friends and like-minded ‘tribe’ members. It’s a brilliant opportunity to bring the whole community together.”

Tickets are now one sale, including, for the first time, a weekend ticket for visitors.

Tickets can be bought here or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069.

RYA director of sport development, Alistair Dickson commented: “The 2019 show is all about recognising the unique communities that form such a key part of dinghy sailing. Whether your ‘tribe’ is your class, team or club, your motivation or your cruising ground, the show will be all about celebrating the diversity within the sport and bringing the communities together.”

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12.50 for non-members.

RYA clubs and large groups can also take advantage of a special discount price of £10.00 when booking six tickets or more.

For those wanting a bit more of the action, discounted weekend tickets are available at £15.00 for RYA members and £18.75 for non-members. Don’t forget up to four children go free with each paying adult.