Bart’s Bash, the world’s largest sailing event, is announcing that participating sailing clubs in 2018 will have the opportunity to raise funds for their own sailing projects, using the Bart’s Bash event as a fundraising platform.

Sailing clubs wishing to continue to raise funds through Bart’s Bash to support the Andrew Simpson Foundation will still exist as an option.

Funds raised directly for the ASF will enable the Foundation to continue increasing participation and improving young people’s lives through sailing.

Bart’s Bash 2018 is being held on 15-16 September.

2018 marks the fifth Anniversary of Bart’s Bash, a global event organised by the Andrew Simpson Foundation: the sailing charity but delivered through local sailing clubs.

The event was set up to honour Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson’s legacy, unite and connect the sailing community, encourage participation at sailing clubs, introduce new people to the sport and give people the excitement of entering a global sailing event.

Iain Percy OBE, Foundation Trustee commented: ‘We’re all very excited about the opportunity to provide sailing with a global fundraising platform through the annual Bart’s Bash event.’

‘We see this as a great opportunity for all participating Bart’s Bash sailing clubs to directly raise funds to benefit their local sailing projects as well as continuing to support the Foundation in achieving its aims. Five years on, we couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved to date, and I know Bart would be proud too,’ he added.

To find out more or to register a club to take part in Bart’s Bash 2018 visit www.bartsbash.com