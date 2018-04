Dingle Marina: Dingle is situated on the South West Coast of Ireland on the northern shore of Dingle Bay. The area is a challenging, new and unfrequented cruising ground with a dramatic seascape, and abounds in islands, bays and beaches that the mariner can explore. Sailboats entering harbour to use marina mobile number 0879254115



Click on the image for an interactive Navionics chart of the approaches to Dingle Marina