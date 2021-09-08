Best inflatable boats – key facts and figures

|Table of facts and figures
|3D Twin V shape 230 air deck tender
|Crewsaver Air Deck 230
|Excel Ventura SL200
|Force 4 O2Lite 2.35
|Quicksilver Tendy Airfloor 240
|Seago Go Lite 230
|Talamex Superlight SLA230
|YAM 200T
|YAM 240 (STI) Air Deck
|External dimensions (cm)
|230 x 130
|230 x 130
|200 x 130
|230 x 130
|240 x 132
|230 x 135
|230 x 135
|200 x 126
|240 x 123
|Internal dimensions (cm)
|175 x 63
|155 x 60
|120 x 60
|172 x 63
|160 x 65
|169 x 60
|165 x 70
|116 x 60
|148 x 65
|Pack dimensions (cm)
|90 X 45 X 40
|95 x 55 x 35
|100 x 50 x 35
|90 x 50 x 30
|110 x 50 x 31
|90 x 50 x 24
|90 x 50 x 25
|100 x 55 x 30
|120 x 60 x 30
|Legroom (cm)
|73-113
|66-105
|28-67
|81-109
|20-80
|73-92
|19-96
|57
|95
|Oar length (cm)
|143
|143
|144
|132
|140
|133
|144
|135
|166
|Weight overall (kg)
|24
|23
|23
|17.5
|28.5
|18
|19.67
|20.5
|27
|Weight – boat only (kg)
|20
|17
|19
|13.5
|23.3
|14
|15.3
|17.5
|22.5
|Rowlock type
|Captive
|Open
|Captive
|Captive
|Captive
|Captive
|Captive
|Captive
|Captive
|Solo rowing (knots)
|2.4
|2.3
|1.9
|2
|2.3
|2.5
|2.6
|1.7
|2.3
|2 up rowing (knots)
|2
|1.4
|1.5
|1.45
|1.7
|2
|2.4
|1.45 (side
by side)
|1.9 (side
by side)
|Solo 2.3hp (knots)
|4.2
|4.8
|3.9
|5.2
|4.2
|4.5
|4.8
|4.6
|4.9
|2 up with 2.3hp (knots)
|4.5
|4.3
|n/a
|4.3
|4.2
|4.2
|4.3
|n/a
|4.5
|Floor type
|V floor (1 chamber)
|Air floor
|Airfloor
|Air floor
|Inflatable keel (2 chambers
& slat)
|Air floor
|Air floor
|Slat floor
|Inflatable keel
|Bag type
|Rucksack
|Rucksack
|Duffel
|Rucksack
|Flat bag
|Rucksack
|Flat bag
|Flat bag
|Flat bag
|Pump
|Double action 60cm
|Foot pump
|Double action 30cm
|Foot pump
|Double action 30cm
|Foot pump
|Single action 30cm
|Foot pump
|Foot pump
Taken from our best inflatable boats group test.