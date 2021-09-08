Best inflatable boats – key facts and figures

Table of facts and figures 3D Twin V shape 230 air deck tender Crewsaver Air Deck 230 Excel Ventura SL200 Force 4 O2Lite 2.35 Quicksilver Tendy Airfloor 240 Seago Go Lite 230 Talamex Superlight SLA230 YAM 200T YAM 240 (STI) Air Deck External dimensions (cm) 230 x 130 230 x 130 200 x 130 230 x 130 240 x 132 230 x 135 230 x 135 200 x 126 240 x 123 Internal dimensions (cm) 175 x 63 155 x 60 120 x 60 172 x 63 160 x 65 169 x 60 165 x 70 116 x 60 148 x 65 Pack dimensions (cm) 90 X 45 X 40 95 x 55 x 35 100 x 50 x 35 90 x 50 x 30 110 x 50 x 31 90 x 50 x 24 90 x 50 x 25 100 x 55 x 30 120 x 60 x 30 Legroom (cm) 73-113 66-105 28-67 81-109 20-80 73-92 19-96 57 95 Oar length (cm) 143 143 144 132 140 133 144 135 166 Weight overall (kg) 24 23 23 17.5 28.5 18 19.67 20.5 27 Weight – boat only (kg) 20 17 19 13.5 23.3 14 15.3 17.5 22.5 Rowlock type Captive Open Captive Captive Captive Captive Captive Captive Captive Solo rowing (knots) 2.4 2.3 1.9 2 2.3 2.5 2.6 1.7 2.3 2 up rowing (knots) 2 1.4 1.5 1.45 1.7 2 2.4 1.45 (side

by side) 1.9 (side

by side) Solo 2.3hp (knots) 4.2 4.8 3.9 5.2 4.2 4.5 4.8 4.6 4.9 2 up with 2.3hp (knots) 4.5 4.3 n/a 4.3 4.2 4.2 4.3 n/a 4.5 Floor type V floor (1 chamber) Air floor Airfloor Air floor Inflatable keel (2 chambers

& slat) Air floor Air floor Slat floor Inflatable keel Bag type Rucksack Rucksack Duffel Rucksack Flat bag Rucksack Flat bag Flat bag Flat bag Pump Double action 60cm Foot pump Double action 30cm Foot pump Double action 30cm Foot pump Single action 30cm Foot pump Foot pump

Taken from our best inflatable boats group test.