January 2022

Polishing topsides; how does the Drascombe Drifter 22 compare to its predecessor?; Electrifying a classic motorboat; Christmas gifts; plus choosing nav gear and electronics for the PBO Project Boat and 23 pages of DIY…
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Drascombe Drifter 22
After lying low for a while, this roomy 22-footer is back in production
Used boat test: Haines 320
The semi-custom river cruiser that is supremely comfortable
Slow boat to Craobh
When wind and batteries fail, Genevieve Leaper gets inventive
Upgrading electronics
What’s best for an old boat like Maximus?
Repairing a sail cover
A decade of harsh Australian sun leaves a Duncanson 35 mainsail cover in need of TLC
Polishing topsides
Step-by-step expert advice to making your boat gleam
Homeward bound
A test of seamanship and personal endurance on a solo voyage from Portugal to Plymouth
Repairing a damaged raw water pump
What to do when drastic remedial action is required
A memorable first extended sailing trip
Seasickness and rough seas, with too few lifejackets on board
Christmas gift ideas
Festive gear recommendations for the practical boat owner
Mounting deck vents
Stop the leaks with this simple, no-drip fix
Electric outboard transom bracket
Going hybrid the ply way
Procrastinate at your peril
An old logbook discovered by a new boat owner contains a laugh-out-loud lesson in how not to set sail
Small island, big history
Discovering the Roman harbour of Ventotene and its brutal past
The big tow
John Apps reports on impressive feats of seamanship from the Jester Azores Challenge
Sketchbook tips
Loosen rusty nuts and bolts