We’re hiring: marine digital editor, TI Media

A unique opportunity to work on some of the world’s best-loved sailing and motorboat brands, driving their growth and success in the digital space

We are looking for an energetic individual with a passion for boats and the marine community. Using our library of print content while also generating new ideas and executions, you will create an engaging, positive environment for readers and advertisers alike.

Focusing initially on Motorboat & Yachting, Yachting World and ybw.com, but with some additional responsibility for Yachting Monthly and Practical Boat Owner, the principal tasks will be to create a content plan, write or otherwise upload articles, and promote the brands and content via our social media channels.

To succeed in your application you’ll need some journalism or writing experience. Knowledge of working online and social media would be a definite advantage, as would a passion for sailing and motorboating.

This is a full-time position with at least two days per week in the TI Media office in Farnborough, Hampshire.

Role outline

Produce a content plan for our marine websites: mby.com, yachtingworld.com, pbo.co.uk, yachting-monthly.co.uk and ybw.com

Work with our existing editorial team, our magazine output and our extensive archive to repackage and optimise suitable content for web use

Create original content to grow and engage our audience

Manage our social media channels to communicate brand values and acquire readers

Work closely with our commercial team to create new opportunities and to execute partnerships with advertisers

Manage our team of moderators to ensure the smooth-running of the ybw.com forum

Requirements

Proven media/writing experience

Strong knowledge and understanding of sailing and marine culture

Ability to work quickly, flexibly and independently

Ability to work collaboratively with our print and commercial teams

Understanding of content needs for websites, social media and search

Good organisational skills

Willingness to learn new skills and tasks as our digital profile grows and changes

To apply, email simon.collis@ti-media.com with a CV and covering letter.