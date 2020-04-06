DIY from home: 100+ practical projects you can do in the workshop

We have put together a series of projects – big and small – DIY you can do from home to improve your boat

In normal times we cover a lot of ground every month in Practical Boat Owner – online and in the magazine – but in lockdown conditions it makes sense to concentrate on projects you at least have a chance of completing in the workshop at home.

So we’ve trawled the online archives and made a reading list. We’re calling it DIY at home or ‘in the workshop’ and it features projects big and small that you can do without visiting your boat.

We’ll keep adding to the list as well and we’re hoping for a deluge of new articles from readers, so don’t forget to take photos as you work and send us your writing at pbo@ti-media.com

For the full list, click on the link above, but for those already planning to concentrate on their engines, canvaswork, woodwork or ropework you can jump straight to the projects that interest you the most.

For the most ambitious, there’s an eight-part series on building your own Nigel Irens 14ft rowing/sailing skiff with free downloadable plans, plus there is always the PBO Project Boat series to catch up on.

For anyone with an interest in electronics don’t miss the 4000 word epic Build your own electric engine although quite a few of the parts may be very hard to get hold of for some time.

There are small projects like How to make a simple small boat shower or how to make a splicing fid from a pen and there are huge projects like unseizing a manual windlass or Making GRP locker lids.

Whatever your ambition or ability, we’ve got something to satisfy or stretch your abilities.