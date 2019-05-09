The London On-Water Boat Show (LOWBS) at St Katherine Dock has partnered with British Marine to deepen its ties with the UK’s yachting and boating sector.

The move comes following the demise of the London Boat Show, which was cancelled earlier this year due to a lack of support.

In a media release, the organisers of London On-Water Boat Show said the alliance with British Marine ‘enable key partners, from yacht builders and brokers to equipment and service providers, to participate in shaping the development and growth of LOWBS in the future.’

Commenting, British Marine CEO, Lesley Robinson said: “We are delighted to confirm our partnership with The London On-Water Boat Show and are

very excited to be working with them to deliver a world class luxury event in this historic location at the heart of the capital.”

London On-Water Boat Show has also become part of Informa Exhibitions, which organises the Monaco Yacht Show and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The event in the UK’s capital will run from 9-12 May 2019.

Further details about the show can be found at londononwater.com.