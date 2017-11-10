Summer 2018

Round Britain cruisers

Rupert Holmes explains how to choose the best boat for a circumnavigation of Britain

Cruiser-racer redefined

Elan and British designer Rob Humphreys show how modern cruisers and racers are evolving

Seadog special

How to train your puppy to become a great first mate

TV Bounty boat’s new electric motor

How and why a replica of Captain Bligh’s launch gained eco electric power

Liveaboard motorboat for the French canals

DIY refurbishing a motorboat for a family dream cruise – all for less than £2,000

Restoring a Golden Globe Race contender

How to prepare a traditional yacht for the rigours of a round-the-world race

Convert a sloop to a junk rig

Self-confessed ‘junkie’ Annie Hill converts her Bermudan sloop to a junk rig

Learning from experience

A boyhood adventure worthy of Swallows and Amazons

New Gear

Latest kit including mini sat-phones, lightweight blocks, jump-starters, smart scissors and more

Basic battery maintenance

A beginner’s guide to maximising battery life and reliability without spending a fortune

The A-Z of anchors

Advances in anchor design mean you could be carrying more weight than necessary

48 locks and counting

Navigating the River Thames from Windsor to Oxford and back

Cruising notes

The dog-friendly Solent and TV stars in Scotland