Summer 2018

Round Britain cruisers
Rupert Holmes explains how to choose the best boat for a circumnavigation of Britain
Cruiser-racer redefined
Elan and British designer Rob Humphreys show how modern cruisers and racers are evolving
Seadog special
How to train your puppy to become a great first mate
TV Bounty boat’s new electric motor
How and why a replica of Captain Bligh’s launch gained eco electric power
Liveaboard motorboat for the French canals
DIY refurbishing a motorboat for a family dream cruise – all for less than £2,000
Restoring a Golden Globe Race contender
How to prepare a traditional yacht for the rigours of a round-the-world race
Convert a sloop to a junk rig
Self-confessed ‘junkie’ Annie Hill converts her Bermudan sloop to a junk rig
Learning from experience
A boyhood adventure worthy of Swallows and Amazons
New Gear
Latest kit including mini sat-phones, lightweight blocks, jump-starters, smart scissors and more
Basic battery maintenance
A beginner’s guide to maximising battery life and reliability without spending a fortune
The A-Z of anchors
Advances in anchor design mean you could be carrying more weight than necessary
48 locks and counting
Navigating the River Thames from Windsor to Oxford and back
Cruising notes
The dog-friendly Solent and TV stars in Scotland