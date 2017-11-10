Building a canoe with vacuum infusion
Jake Kavanagh builds a GRP canoe using vacuum infusion
How to rewire a Cornish Yawl
Improving the look and organisation of a switch panel
Make an instrument console for your boat
Keith Calton made space to expand his instrumentation
How to build an aluminium sloop
Part 2: Oloff and Muir de Wet fit a keel and fill it with lead
Leathering oars
David Parker reuses the leather from some old boots
Talking point: antifouling
A PBO reader takes a stand against the illegal disposal of antifouling
Choosing a daysailer
Duncan Kent picks the best new and second-hand daysailers on the market – many of them UK-built
Canal boat convert
What will you do when you retire from sailing? Many buy a powerboat, but what about canal boating?
eBay to Rodney Bay
Part 1: Pete Dearden describes how he and his wife, both novice boaters, became transatlantic cruisers
Looking ahead to the Beaulieu Boatjumble
Buy new and second-hand, sell your own stuff and Ask the Experts LIVE!
New gear
Honda generator, jackets from Zhik, ASAP water purification… and more
Coming alongside easily
Duncan Wells illustrates pontoon mooring skills for power and sail
Learning from experience: freak wave encounter
Rupert Holmes recalls the wave that came out of nowhere
Cruising to St Kilda
John Simpson crosses the Sound of Harris to the remote bird islands