In the May issue of Practical Boat Owner magazine we unveil the secrets of vacuum infusion boatbuilding and review some of the best new and second-hand trailable daysailers…

Building a canoe with vacuum infusion

Jake Kavanagh builds a GRP canoe using vacuum infusion

How to rewire a Cornish Yawl

Improving the look and organisation of a switch panel

Make an instrument console for your boat

Keith Calton made space to expand his instrumentation

How to build an aluminium sloop

Part 2: Oloff and Muir de Wet fit a keel and fill it with lead

Leathering oars

David Parker reuses the leather from some old boots

Talking point: antifouling

A PBO reader takes a stand against the illegal disposal of antifouling

Choosing a daysailer

Duncan Kent picks the best new and second-hand daysailers on the market – many of them UK-built

Canal boat convert

What will you do when you retire from sailing? Many buy a powerboat, but what about canal boating?

eBay to Rodney Bay

Part 1: Pete Dearden describes how he and his wife, both novice boaters, became transatlantic cruisers

Looking ahead to the Beaulieu Boatjumble

Buy new and second-hand, sell your own stuff and Ask the Experts LIVE!

New gear

Honda generator, jackets from Zhik, ASAP water purification… and more

Coming alongside easily

Duncan Wells illustrates pontoon mooring skills for power and sail

Learning from experience: freak wave encounter

Rupert Holmes recalls the wave that came out of nowhere

Cruising to St Kilda

John Simpson crosses the Sound of Harris to the remote bird islands