Grab a copy of the June issue of Practical Boat Owner magazine for summer DIY tips, a used boat comparison test between the Feeling 36 & 39 plus so much more… Building an outboard well for a 14ft skiff

Nic Compton upgrades his much loved Nigel Irens-designed Western Skiff Replacing a mast cap

Storm damage revealed a mast cap well past its best Completing the build of an aluminium sloop

The self-taught boatbuilding brothers finish and set sail – available online Classic boarding ladder from scratch

Mike Coates makes a highly customised wooden ladder Rebuilding Zest

How to successfully rebuild a severely damaged yacht

Choose the perfect weekend trailer-sailer

Duncan Kent reviews 19-21ft trailable boats from the sporty Beneteau 20 to the Shrimper 19

Used boat test: Feeling 36 vs Feeling 39 Peter Poland on a pair of fine

lift-keelers that still sell like hot cakes on the second-hand market

eBay to Rodney Bay

Pete and Jan Dearden try liveaboard life and are instantly hooked, setting their sights on the ARC

New Gear

Imray’s new navigation app is launched plus new handheld weather stations… and more

Cat to the Cape Verdes

Experienced crewman Huw Williams takes the lead on board an ocean-crossing catamaran

Tips for a summer cruise

Rupert Holmes offers simple checks to avoid trouble alongside 10 of the best DIY practical projects this year – available online

Heavy weather sailing

Face up to the wind and waves with this latest extract from Stuart MacDonald’s book Sail This Way

Learning from experience

Skipper Roger Hughes retreats with dignity after a series of mishaps