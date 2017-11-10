Grab a copy of the June issue of Practical Boat Owner magazine for summer DIY tips, a used boat comparison test between the Feeling 36 & 39 plus so much more…
Building an outboard well for a 14ft skiff
Nic Compton upgrades his much loved Nigel Irens-designed Western Skiff
Replacing a mast cap
Storm damage revealed a mast cap well past its best
Completing the build of an aluminium sloop
The self-taught boatbuilding brothers finish and set sail – available online
Classic boarding ladder from scratch
Mike Coates makes a highly customised wooden ladder
Rebuilding Zest
How to successfully rebuild a severely damaged yacht
Choose the perfect weekend trailer-sailer
Duncan Kent reviews 19-21ft trailable boats from the sporty Beneteau 20 to the Shrimper 19
Used boat test: Feeling 36 vs Feeling 39 Peter Poland on a pair of fine
lift-keelers that still sell like hot cakes on the second-hand market
eBay to Rodney Bay
Pete and Jan Dearden try liveaboard life and are instantly hooked, setting their sights on the ARC
New Gear
Imray’s new navigation app is launched plus new handheld weather stations… and more
Cat to the Cape Verdes
Experienced crewman Huw Williams takes the lead on board an ocean-crossing catamaran
Tips for a summer cruise
Rupert Holmes offers simple checks to avoid trouble alongside 10 of the best DIY practical projects this year – available online
Heavy weather sailing
Face up to the wind and waves with this latest extract from Stuart MacDonald’s book Sail This Way
Learning from experience
Skipper Roger Hughes retreats with dignity after a series of mishaps