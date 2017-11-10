PRACTICAL

Saved from a watery grave

The story and restoration of a Dunkirk Little Ship

DIY solar-powered cockpit light

David Moore’s innovative alternative to trailing cables

Fix foam-cored decks

Rupert Holmes tackles spongy decks – a common problem in older glassfibre boats

A design evolution

International 2.4mR keelboat you can build at home

Epoxy sheathe a hull

Essential repairs after osmosis or accidental damage

BOATS

Trailable cruisers

The best new and secondhand weekenders from 21ft-26ft

A transatlantic voyage you’ve never heard of

The incredible story of a 19th century fisherman and his dory

What’s in a name?

Rude, tricky or downright silly? The semantic pitfalls of naming a boat

eBay to Rodney Bay

Our cruising couple conclude their adventures from Portugal to the ARC

CRUISING

Notes on a Pacific crossing

Skipper and cook tackle high seas, huge marlin and the Roaring Forties

Restless spirit

An ex-soldier’s challenging voyage from Guernsey to Shetland and back

Quieter Broads

Escape the hire boats in thesesleepy backwaters

Cruising notes

Round Wales in a Vivacity, bargain cat berths in alcaidesa Marina and Kon-Tiki discovery

SEAMANSHIP

Avoiding collision

Master the shipping lanes with AIS, target enhancers and seamanship

New Gear

Easy-lower mast, nav apps and SOB (sunglasses overboard) solution