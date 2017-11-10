PRACTICAL
Saved from a watery grave
The story and restoration of a Dunkirk Little Ship
DIY solar-powered cockpit light
David Moore’s innovative alternative to trailing cables
Fix foam-cored decks
Rupert Holmes tackles spongy decks – a common problem in older glassfibre boats
A design evolution
International 2.4mR keelboat you can build at home
Epoxy sheathe a hull
Essential repairs after osmosis or accidental damage
BOATS
Trailable cruisers
The best new and secondhand weekenders from 21ft-26ft
A transatlantic voyage you’ve never heard of
The incredible story of a 19th century fisherman and his dory
What’s in a name?
Rude, tricky or downright silly? The semantic pitfalls of naming a boat
eBay to Rodney Bay
Our cruising couple conclude their adventures from Portugal to the ARC
CRUISING
Notes on a Pacific crossing
Skipper and cook tackle high seas, huge marlin and the Roaring Forties
Restless spirit
An ex-soldier’s challenging voyage from Guernsey to Shetland and back
Quieter Broads
Escape the hire boats in thesesleepy backwaters
Cruising notes
Round Wales in a Vivacity, bargain cat berths in alcaidesa Marina and Kon-Tiki discovery
SEAMANSHIP
Avoiding collision
Master the shipping lanes with AIS, target enhancers and seamanship
New Gear
Easy-lower mast, nav apps and SOB (sunglasses overboard) solution