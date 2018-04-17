10 practical projects – crafty ideas to improve your summer cruise

The extra miles of sailing on a summer cruise, or days at anchor can highlight new issues on board or exacerbate existing problems. To aid your voyage this year – be it big or small – here are ten of the best Practical Projects we have published since mid-2017 that could improve your summer cruise.

Enjoy making – and if you come up with anything new email us with a pic and a few words: pbo@timeinc.com!

How to turn a paper bag into a wasp deterrent

Clive Murray shares this clever free trick

“Wasps can be a problem while at anchor in the Ionian Sea – but less so after my wife Christine and I moored next to a couple on board their 38ft Bavaria in Fiskardo, Kefalonia. I enquired as to the brown paper bag swinging from their bimini and was told it acted as a wasp deterrent because ‘they think it’s a nest and tend to stay away’.

“Amazing! This simple idea is certainly very effective, with only the bravest of wasps venturing to check out a glass of the amber nectar.”