Witness appeal after laser pen is pointed at Coastguard helicopter

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following an incident involving a Coastguard search & rescue helicopter at around 10.40pm on Wednesday 12 July 2017.

The Chief Pilot reported that while flying over the Shortlees area of Kilmarnock a laser was directed at the aircraft which caused temporary impaired vision for a member of the crew.

Sergeant Sharon Cadwell from Kilmarnock Police office said: ‘Use of a laser pen in this manner is extremely reckless and could have catastrophic consequences for the person distracted. ‘We would urge people in possession of these types of device not to misuse them in this manner and remind people that matters such as this are taken very seriously by both Police Scotland and Scottish Courts Service. ‘I would urge anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact myself via 101, at Kilmarnock Police Office, and quote incident 4554 of 12th July 2017.’

Damien Oliver, assistant director for aviation for the Maritime & Coastguard Agency said: ‘Deliberate misuse of laser pens is a criminal offence and could pose a serious safety risk for aircraft and shipping. If anyone has any information on the incident that happened a few days ago we would urge them to call Police Scotland quoting the above reference number immediately.’