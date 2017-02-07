Win a VIP weekend in Beaulieu + Boatjumble tickets

We have teamed up with Careys Manor Hotel in the New Forest and the Beaulieu Estate to offer a VIP weekend for a pair of lucky boatjumblers.

This year’s Beaulieu Boatjumble will be taking place on Sunday 23 April and will once again feature free expert talks and demonstrations on a range of boating topics in the PBO Ask the Experts Live marquee.

The lucky winner of this year’s competition will receive a night’s accommodation for two and breakfast at Careys Manor Hotel on Saturday 22 April plus a £50 gift voucher towards dinner and a pair of tickets to the boat jumble.

Blending just the right fusion of relaxed informality and stylish refinement, a break at Careys Manor Hotel will make you feel wonderfully pampered. Nestled between the New Forest National Park and the Solent, this magnificent Manor House provides the perfect base to escape and discover.

With 77 plush bedrooms and suites, the award-winning SenSpa and three on-site restaurants, we invite you to relax and enjoy at this four star, quintessentially English hotel for an unforgettable stay in the New Forest.

For more information about the hotel visit: www.careysmanor.com

Nine runners-up will also each receive a pair of tickets to the Beaulieu Boatjumble which includes entry to the National Motor Museum, Palace House and gardens, Beaulieu Abbey and World of Top Gear.

Last year’s PBO competition winners Stuart and Jenni Morris, from Muddiford, enjoyed free entry to the show, a night’s accommodation at the Montagu Arms Hotel, plus a three-course meal in the hotel’s Terrace restaurant.

PBO subscriber Stuart said: ‘I saw the competition in the magazine and entered online. Then I was just about to buy tickets and I got a phone call to say we’d won.

‘We come to Beaulieu Boatjumble every year, the only one we’ve missed in about 25 years is the year it was rained off.

‘Over the years, we’ve had all different boats and always wanted bits, paint, rope and shackles, as we’ve got older and got the boat as we want it, we don’t really need anything but we still come and pick up things. It’s just a great day out.

‘Winning the competition has really made it special.’

Here’s a taster of what Beaulieu Boatjumble has to offer:

PBO readers can also get a discount to Beaulieu Boatjumble. So if you’re not a winner simply visit the Beaulieu website www.beaulieuboatjumble.co.uk and quote PBOMAG17 when ordering your tickets.

Alternatively you can quote this code when calling the ticket hotline on 01590 612345. This offer will be available until advance tickets go off sale on Friday 21 April at 5pm.

Competition closing date – Monday 3 April 2017. Winners will be contacted by phone within two weeks of the competition closing.